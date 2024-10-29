Community Transit proposes bus service increases in 2025 operating budget

Community Transit’s proposed 2025 operating budget will increase its bus service next year by adding more trips to a local bus network that was completely reimagined in 2024. Also, three new Zip microtransit pilot projects that will launch in late 2024 will experience a full year of operations in 2025.

The agency’s proposed 2025 budget also includes increases in security staff and programs.

To enhance security for riders and employees, 12 new transit security officers will be hired to staff the field security unit that patrols transit corridors and responds to incidents. Also, new coach operator safety barriers will be installed on buses and cameras and security systems at stations and transit centers will be upgraded.

“In 2024, Snohomish County residents saw the biggest transit changes in decades. The opening of the Swift Orange Line and Lynnwood light rail extension gave residents access to more frequent transit service throughout the county and region,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “In 2025, we will continue growing and innovating as well listening to customers and adapt our service offerings to better meet their needs.”

Community Transit proposes a balanced 2025 budget with operating revenues of $278.1 million, exceeding operating expenditures up to $248.6 million and all reserves fully funded. The agency’s proposed capital budget of $205.6 million funds continued investments in zero-emission buses and infrastructure as well as DART and vanpool vehicle purchases. Overall, the agency workforce is proposed to grow from 979 employees in 2024 to 1,093 by the end of 2025.

Operating grants and contributions amount to $13.5 million and contribute 4.9 percent to operating revenues. This is down from $21.4 million in 2024.

Swift bus rapid transit expansion

Three Swift network expansion projects will be underway in 2025. Station upgrades are planned for the Blue and Green lines to match signage, payment system, lighting and security improvements introduced with the Orange Line. Also, planning and design for a Swift Green Line extension to the University of Washington’s Bothell campus continues, as does the public engagement, scoping and implementation planning for Swift Gold Line, set to open in 2029.

Vehicles and infrastructure

The proposed 2025 budget includes funding for 29 zero-emission buses, planning work for zero-emissions utility infrastructure and design efforts that will incorporate zero-emissions technology at both the Hardeson Campus and Kasch Park operating bases.

The budget also funds the purchase of 28 replacement DART paratransit vehicles and 40 vanpool vehicles. Other planned vehicle replacements consist of several transportation supervisor vehicles, maintenance vehicles and transit security vehicles.