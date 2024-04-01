Community Transit celebrates opening of Swift Orange BRT

Community Transit Board members, elected officials, staff and community members cut the ribbon on the Swift Orange Line on March 30. The 11-mile bus rapid transit (BRT) line will provide a bus to light-rail connection in Snohomish County, Wash., when Sound Transit’s Link light rail extends to Lynnwood later this year, with buses arriving and departing the train station every 10 minutes throughout most of the day.

The $83 million project, which was completed on time and under budget, received $68 million in federal funding, including $37.2 million from Capital Investment Grant funds and $6.5 million of American Rescue Plan stimulus funding. The project also received $5 million as part of the Connecting Washington package while local sales tax approved by voters provided $10 million.

“Providing high-quality, frequent transit service is the best way we know to get people where they need to go faster so they can work, visit family, receive healthcare and shop,” said Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool, whose agency supported the project with $68 million in grants. “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making projects like the Swift Orange Line possible all over our country and I’m so happy to be in Snohomish County to help make this new route a reality. Of course, it would not be possible without the tremendous team at Community Transit, which delivered a great project early and under budget.”

"We are eagerly looking forward to Link light rail arriving in Lynnwood later this year, where it will connect with Swift service,” said Community Transit Board Chair and City of Snohomish Council President Tom Merrill. “With it comes opportunity – with light rail in place, we can improve local service for our residents by redeploying the nearly one third of our service currently dedicated to commuting to downtown Seattle.”

The Swift Orange Line is the agency’s third BRT line and will provide fast, frequent service linking Edmonds College, Alderwood Mall and Mill Creek. It is the first of many significant improvements Community Transit is making to improve the transit experience in 2024, including more new Community Transit routes and expansion of frequent, local, in-county bus service.

On the Orange Line, riders will enjoy upgraded features, including 13 stops with rain shelters, additional seating, improved lighting, and real-time arrival and departure signage. A new transit center at Edmonds College and a redesigned transit center at McCollum Park Park & Ride will enhance the 11-mile route.

The BRT line is a key part of the agency’s “Transit Changes in 2024 and Beyond” expansion plan. The greatly improved network will bring shorter waits on many local routes and better connections to local services, including Zip Alderwood Shuttle, as well as regional transit services.

Service on the Orange Line begins at 4:15 a.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. Sundays. Buses run every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 15–20 minutes on early mornings, evenings and weekends.