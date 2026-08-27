Sound Transit pushes West Seattle Link Extension to 2035

Sound Transit has pushed back the opening of the West Seattle Link Extension from 2032 to 2035. The 4.1-mile West Seattle light-rail extension that will connect the SODO Station to Alaska Junction Station was approved by voters in 2016 as part of Sound Transit 3 (ST3), a ballot measure passed that will fund $53.8 billion in transit projects.

In late 2024, the agency reported a higher cost estimate for the project than initially anticipated. This caused the agency to do a full cost-savings exercise to address a $35 billion budget shortfall, in which the agency found $2 billion in savings.

In May, the Sound Transit Board adopted an updated ST3 System Plan based on the cost-saving measures. On Aug. 14, Sound Transit Acting Chief Capital Delivery Officer Brad Owen revealed the revised schedule for the project, citing the budget shortfall and delayed design work as key factors, according to The Center Square.

During the cost-savings exercise, the agency determined that the complexity of building a new light rail-only crossing of the Duwamish River would require more time in the construction phase. The new design of the SODO segment of the project will relocate major city infrastructure, Seattle City Light’s 230 kilovolt and 26 kilovolt transmission poles and lines, entirely within the light-rail project footprint in the SODO Busway. The new design means that Sound Transit will not need to move massive powerlines onto 6th Avenue South, which significantly reduces construction and lasting impacts on adjacent properties and businesses.

“The updated SODO segment design provides significant advantages such as cost savings, fewer property and construction impacts and reduced project risks," said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson on Aug 13. "This progress reflects the close coordination between the city and Sound Transit. The work on relocating City Light’s transmission lines is grounded in years of partnership, and I want to express my appreciation to the staff for their outstanding collaboration.

"Sound Transit made a promise to voters to deliver light-rail to West Seattle and Ballard, and as a city, we are taking every possible step to find savings and make refinements towards that goal. I’m calling on Sound Transit to continue this type of collaboration, and I’m committed to the city doing our part. We need smarter decisions and concrete cost-saving opportunities to keep both extensions going,” Wilson concluded