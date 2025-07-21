Jacobs to lead Phase 1 design for Sound Transit’s West Seattle Link Extension project

Jacobs was selected to lead Phase 1 for Sound Transit’s West Seattle Link Extension project, which will expand the city of Seattle’s light-rail network to boost connectivity and offer more reliable service.

In Phase 1, Jacobs will provide design and design validation for the 4.1-mile extension. In addition to more light rail, the extension will also add a new bridge, tunnel and four stations to connect Seattle’s SODO neighborhood with West Seattle’s Alaska Junction neighborhood.

“Jacobs has delivered some of Puget Sound’s most critical transportation solutions for 70 years, including approximately 30 miles of light-rail system expansions for Sound Transit,” said Jacobs Executive Vice President Ron Williams. “Transportation infrastructure enhances mobility and provides vital economic growth and community opportunities. The West Seattle Link Extension will serve as a gateway to the community, with streetscapes and public spaces that resonate with residents, while reducing travel times and improving access to jobs, education and services in the Seattle area.”

Expected to begin service in 2032, the West Seattle Link Extension will reduce travel times on key lines by up to 50 percent. It will also offer commuters an alternative to the West Seattle Bridge during periods of peak demand. The delivery of this piece of infrastructure will also be the catalyst for new development near stations, including retail opportunities and a focus on affordable housing.