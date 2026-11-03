Broward County Transit inks contract with New Flyer for 65 hybrid-electric Xcelsior buses

The stock is set to replace buses that are reaching the end of their useful life for the county.
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Nov. 3, 2026
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Rendering of a purple and black New Flyer electric bus stopped at a shelter along a city street, with passengers waiting to board and a skyline in the background.

The new buses will replace stock that's aging beyond its useful life.

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) has announced a new firm order for 65 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit buses from Broward County Transit (BCT). The new stock is equipped with BAE Systems’ hybrid-electric propulsion system.

The order was placed through the Jacksonville state contract and is supported by a combination of local funding and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding, including Low or No Emission (Low-No) Program and Bus and Bus Facilities (BBF) Program funds the county was awarded at the end of 2025. The buses form a part of New Flyer’s Q2 2026 firm backlog and will be delivered between the first and fourth quarters of 2028. The stock is set to replace aging buses in BCT’s fleet. 

“Transit agencies continue to make strategic investments in fleet replacement to support their long-term service objectives,” said NFI North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “We appreciate Broward County Transit’s continued confidence in New Flyer and look forward to delivering buses that will support the agency’s fleet renewal program and serve communities across Broward County for years to come.” 

The contract follows those made with the Denver Regional Transportation District for its East Colfax bus rapid transit project, the Washington Area Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 100 additional hybrid and battery-electric buses and with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada for an order of an additional 50 compressed natural gas buses.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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