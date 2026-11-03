Broward County Transit inks contract with New Flyer for 65 hybrid-electric Xcelsior buses

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) has announced a new firm order for 65 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit buses from Broward County Transit (BCT). The new stock is equipped with BAE Systems’ hybrid-electric propulsion system.

The order was placed through the Jacksonville state contract and is supported by a combination of local funding and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding, including Low or No Emission (Low-No) Program and Bus and Bus Facilities (BBF) Program funds the county was awarded at the end of 2025. The buses form a part of New Flyer’s Q2 2026 firm backlog and will be delivered between the first and fourth quarters of 2028. The stock is set to replace aging buses in BCT’s fleet.

“Transit agencies continue to make strategic investments in fleet replacement to support their long-term service objectives,” said NFI North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “We appreciate Broward County Transit’s continued confidence in New Flyer and look forward to delivering buses that will support the agency’s fleet renewal program and serve communities across Broward County for years to come.”

The contract follows those made with the Denver Regional Transportation District for its East Colfax bus rapid transit project, the Washington Area Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 100 additional hybrid and battery-electric buses and with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada for an order of an additional 50 compressed natural gas buses.