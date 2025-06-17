NJ Transit awards contract to New Flyer for 750 Xcelsior® 60-foot clean-diesel transit buses

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) has received a contract from New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) for the purchase of up to 750 Xcelsior® 60-foot clean-diesel transit buses.

The contract includes an initial firm order for 200 buses, with deliveries starting in 2026 and options to purchase up to an additional 550 buses. The order has been added to New Flyer’s 2025 first quarter backlog and marks one of the larger clean-diesel bus procurements in New Flyer’s history.

“Our 25-year partnership with NJ Transit is built on trust, innovation and performance,” said NFI President Chris Stoddart. “NJ Transit operates buses from the NFI family, including both New Flyer and MCI, with clean diesel, CNG and battery-electric propulsion – all supported by a unique parts support program with a dedicated NFI Parts warehouse located in New Jersey, delivering parts to NJ Transit maintenance facilities on a daily basis.”

According to New Flyer, NJ Transit provides more than 225 million annual passenger trips across New Jersey and connects passengers in neighboring communities and surrounding regions. With a fleet of more than 3,500 vehicles, including more than 2,200 buses, the new buses replace aging vehicles, enhancing service reliability and efficiency across the system.

“This procurement marks a key milestone in our commitment to delivering a fully modernized bus fleet by 2031,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “These new articulated buses will not only expand capacity on some of our busiest routes, but also provide a significantly improved onboard experience for our customers, offering greater comfort, reliability and accessibility.”

New Flyer says the Xcelsior clean-diesel platform integrates ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, next-generation engines and advanced emissions control systems.