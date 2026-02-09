RTC of Southern Nevada to receive 50 CNG buses from New Flyer of America

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada has exercised its options with New Flyer of America (New Flyer) to supply 19 60-foot and 31 40-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

The options, which are valued at approximately $56 million, are part of two five-year contracts New Flyer has with the RTC of Southern Nevada, supported by local and Federal Transit Administration funds, and meet Buy America requirements supporting manufacturing jobs in the United States. The low-emission buses in this order will replace end-of-life vehicles, ensuring efficient, safe, clean and sustainable transit for the region's 64 million annual riders.

“For more than three decades, New Flyer and RTC [of Southern Nevada] have partnered to deliver efficient and reliable transportation options tailored to the community’s evolving needs, delivering over 900 buses to date, with more than 500 utilizing low-emission CNG propulsion,” said NFI Group President Chris Stoddart. “Xcelsior CNG buses offer an extended range of 350-400 miles. They are the ideal solution to meeting the demands of Southern Nevada commuters.”