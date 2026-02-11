WMATA orders 100 additional hybrid and battery-electric buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) announced that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has exercised its contract options to order an additional 75 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 40-foot transit buses and 25 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ battery-electric 40-foot transit buses to replace aging stock in its fleet. New Flyer says the order is being exercised from its fourth quarter 2025 backlog.

“New Flyer is committed to continuing our decades-long relationship with [WMATA], providing buses that deliver strong value, reliability and performance,” said NFI Group Inc. President of North American Bus and Coach Chris Stoddart. “As [WMATA] phases out aging buses, New Flyer’s Buy America-compliant, advanced hybrid and battery-electric vehicles will boost the efficiency, power and overall service quality of its transit system while fueling good manufacturing jobs and economic opportunity across the United States."

The company notes that the purchase will be supported by federal, state and local funding as well as funds awarded through the Federal Transit Administration Low or No Emission grant program. The new buses are set to replace stock that reached the end of their useful lives while providing WMATA riders a modernized, efficient passenger experience.

“These new hybrid and battery-electric buses allow us to replace aging vehicles, improve the customer experience and continue modernizing our fleet while reducing emissions across the region,” said WMATA CEO and General Manager Randy Clarke. “Partnering with New Flyer helps ensure we’re delivering safe, dependable service and demonstrating good financial stewardship.”

This purchase of low- and zero-emission buses comes after the base order of 100 New Flyer hybrid-electric buses that was announced in February 2025 under the five-year contract and will join WMATA’s existing battery-electric fleet already in service today.