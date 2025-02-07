WMATA awards New Flyer contract for 500 zero-emission and hybrid buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a subsidiary of New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), has been awarded a contract for a mix of zero-emission and hybrid buses with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). NFI notes the contract encompasses up to 500 buses, including a firm order for 75 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 40-foot transit buses and 25 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ 35-foot battery-electric buses and options for up to 400 additional buses.

WMATA provides Metrorail and Metrobus transit services for more than six million people across the National Capital Region, which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. Metrobus operates a fleet of 1,500 buses and provides services 24/7.

“New Flyer and [WMATA] have enjoyed working together for 30 years,” said NFI President Chris Stoddart. “This new contract for the latest bus technology embraces healthy contracting measures and is paving the way for long-term benefits for both [WMATA] and New Flyer. By striking a balance between bonding and payment schedules, it offers flexibility in pricing and delivery timelines to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions or other challenges.”