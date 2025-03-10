SFMTA orders 42 Xcelsior® 40-foot hybrid buses from New Flyer

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has contracted New Flyer of America, a subsidiary of NFI Group, Inc., for 42 Xcelsior® 40-foot hybrid buses.

NFI notes SFMTA’s Muni operates a fleet of hybrid buses, trolleys and battery-electric buses, as well as street cars, light-rail vehicles and cable cars. With approximately 500,000 daily boardings and a total of 158 million passenger boardings in 2024, NFI says Muni is one of the busiest and most essential transit systems in North America.

“In past the 10 years, New Flyer has delivered over 700 buses to SFMTA,” said NFI President Chris Stoddart. “By replacing aging vehicles in their fleet, these next-generation hybrid buses will integrate cutting-edge technology to maximize efficiency, power and performance—ensuring a more reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective transit system for the people of San Francisco