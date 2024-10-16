SFMTA, San Francisco Controller’s Office create Muni Funding Working Group

According to SFMTA, after the two-year budget was passed this spring, it learned it would be receiving less money from the city and state than anticipated due to the city and state’s financial challenges. The agency is expecting:

A $15 million budget gap in Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-2026.

A $240 - $320 million shortfall in FY 2026-2027. SFMTA notes that is when its federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds run out and state and regional relief funding is cut.

The agency says it is unlikely that the state or federal governments will commit to long-term funding increases that close the budget gap. The Muni Funding Working Group will make recommendations on how the agency can close its budget gap. The working group will consider policy options in four categories:

Efficiency improvements: Streamlining SFMTA systems and processes to reduce operating costs Service cuts: Reducing service across all divisions, not just Muni Revenue enhancements: Increasing fares, fines, fees and taxes Service enhancements: Offering improved service that attracts more customers and builds support for additional funding

SFMTA staff will present the policy options to the Muni Funding Working Group. The group will discuss the options and choose the ones it wants to recommend. The Controller’s Office then will produce a report on the group’s recommendations. The agency expects that report to be published in early 2025.