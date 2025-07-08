New Flyer to supply Suffolk County Transit with 132 hybrid-electric transit buses

Suffolk County Transit awarded a contract to New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) for 132 buses over the next five years. The contract includes orders for 92 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 35-foot buses and 40 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ battery-electric 40-foot buses. This order was added to New Flyer’s backlog in the first quarter of 2025.

New Flyer notes this latest order adds to the 73 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 35-foot buses already in service with Suffolk County Transit.

“This order underscores the value of our platform’s flexibility and dependability,” said Chris Stoddart, president of North American bus and coach, NFI. “New Flyer’s common Xcelsior platform enables agencies to operate hybrid and battery-electric buses with shared parts, tools and training—delivering real operational savings while maintaining consistent, high-quality performance.”

Suffolk County Transit operates a network of fixed routes, on-demand zones and paratransit service in Suffolk County, N.Y. New Flyer says these new buses aim to improve service reliability, passenger comfort and long-term operating efficiency for residents across the county.