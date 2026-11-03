CTDOT starts construction on new train station in Enfield

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has started construction on a new train station in Enfield, Conn., and restore passenger rail service to the town for the first time since 1986.

Located in the Thompsonville neighborhood, the project is part of the Hartford Line Rail Program and will fill an approximately 15-mile gap between Springfield Union Station and Windsor Locks, reconnecting Enfield residents to destinations throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. The new station advances the town of Enfield’s long-standing vision for transit-oriented development and the revitalization of Thompsonville.

“Our administration has been focused on improving access to public transit by rebuilding the Hartford Line one station at a time, and that includes creating a new train station in Enfield and finally restoring passenger rail service to this town after more than four decades,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “Building this new station means better access to jobs and education while creating new opportunities for housing, businesses and private investment in Thompsonville.”

The new, fully accessible station will feature a 350-foot-long, high-level boarding platform, a mostly enclosed waiting area, covered seating, canopies, wind screens and an electric snow-melting system for the platform, ramps and stairs. Additional amenities include passenger information displays and lighting. Approximately 80 parking spaces will be provided, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure serving approximately 15 spaces, and a dedicated bus area accommodating two full-size buses and connecting passengers with Enfield’s Magic Carpet bus service.

The $125.3 million project is funded through approximately 85% state funding and 15% federal funding from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Construction is anticipated to be completed in fall 2030.

“We are closing a critical gap in the Hartford Line by bringing passenger rail and local bus service together while upgrading tracks and signals to improve rail service and keep freight moving across the region,” said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Thank you to Gov. Lamont, the FRA, the FTA and our federal and state legislative delegations for their partnership and commitment to bringing the railroad back to Enfield after 40 years.”

Beyond the station, the project also includes the replacement of the railroad bridge over Main Street, roadway improvements to increase clearance beneath the bridge, new sidewalks, streetscape improvements and pedestrian connections to surrounding neighborhoods. CTDOT says approximately 4,400 feet of track will be realigned, along with signal, communications, drainage and utility upgrades. A new gauntlet track will also accommodate oversized freight shipments while preserving freight operations through the station area.

The station is projected to serve nearly 130,000 annual passenger trips by 2031. Travel times are expected to be approximately 23 minutes to Hartford and 13 minutes to Springfield by rail.