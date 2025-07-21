CTDOT begins construction on new transit station in Naugatuck

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has begun construction on a new train station in Naugatuck, Conn., as part of the plan to modernize the entire Waterbury Branch Line and spur downtown Naugatuck’s redevelopment.

The new station is being relocated approximately 0.3 miles south of the existing station, placing it closer to downtown Naugatuck and helping to develop a vibrant, transit-oriented development near Rubber Avenue and Old Firehouse Road. The project is one of several parts of a larger CTDOT initiative to upgrade all six stations on Metro-North Railroad’s Waterbury Branch Line.

“We’re not just building a train station, we’re building more momentum for Naugatuck’s future,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “This new station brings public transportation closer to the heart of downtown, creating new opportunities for economic development, housing and walkable neighborhoods. It’s an investment in infrastructure that connects people to jobs and strengthens communities.”

Scheduled to open in summer 2027, the new station will feature a 350-foot-long high-level platform with a snow melt system, ADA-compliant access via an elevator and stair tower, real-time arrival and departure displays and a passenger waiting area equipped with a ticket vending machine.

The station will also offer 72 on-street parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging stations, energy-efficient LED lighting and upgraded safety features. The two-story station building will be approximately 2,300 square feet, with a platform area of about 4,400 square feet.

Designed as a multimodal hub, CTD0T notes the station will serve as a gateway to a future walkable, mixed-use neighborhood that connects downtown Naugatuck to the east side of the Naugatuck River Greenway. Over the past two years, CTDOT says the Naugatuck train station has served approximately 34,000 riders annually.

“Through this project and others along the Waterbury Branch Line, CTDOT is helping communities like Naugatuck realize their transit-oriented development goals,” said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “We’re building modern and accessible stations that align transportation improvements with local plans for growing downtown. I want to thank Metro-North for their continued partnership on this project and others across the Waterbury Line. I’m also grateful to Gov. Lamont and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the critical investments that are making this work possible.”

Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek added, “The new Naugatuck station will provide a safe and modern customer experience while connecting riders to the best service in Metro-North history and moving the station to a more convenient downtown location makes it even easier for riders to access all the amenities downtown Naugatuck has to offer.”

CTDOT notes the $33.2 million project is funded by a mix of 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds. More than $20 million in federal funds are sourced from the FTA and state bond funds will cover the remainder. The project is part of a $140 million statewide program to upgrade all stations on the Waterbury Branch Line, including Waterbury, Naugatuck, Beacon Falls, Seymour, Ansonia and Derby-Shelton. The statewide initiative includes expanded accessibility features, improved platform designs and renovated passenger facilities.

CTDOT says riders will continue to use the current Naugatuck station during construction, with most work scheduled during off-peak hours to minimize disruptions. A temporary shutdown of the Waterbury Line will take place later, with substitute bus service provided.