KC Streetcar issues RFP for operation, maintenance of entire streetcar system

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority (KC Streetcar) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and maintain its entire 6.5-mile system under a new operations and maintenance contract.

When it opened in 2016, the KC Streetcar system featured a 2.2-mile downtown starter line. The 3.5-mile Main Street Extension from Union Station to the University of Missouri–Kansas City opened in October 2025 and the 0.7-mile Riverfront Extension that connects the existing streetcar route to Kansas City’s riverfront opened in May 2026.

The KC Streetcar says competitive procurement is a standard practice among public transit agencies and is required by the Federal Transit Administration for agencies using federal funding. Through the RFP, the KC Streetcar is seeking experienced transit service contractors with at least five years of experience on similar projects.

The authority notes the new contract is expected to begin following the expiration of the current agreement on April 30, 2028, unless an earlier start date is mutually agreed upon. Final proposals are due by Dec. 22, 2026.