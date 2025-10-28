KC Streetcar Main Street Extension opens for passenger service

The Kansas City Streetcar (KC Streetcar) Main Street Extension — a 3.5-mile expansion from Union Station to the University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC) that more than 60% of will operate in transit-only traffic lanes—officially opened for passenger service.

The agency says the milestone marked a forward step in connecting downtown, midtown, the Country Club Plaza and UMKC with frequent and reliable, fare-free public transit. City and regional leaders, project partners and community members came together to recognize the occasion with a ceremonial first departure of the KC Streetcar from the new Plaza Transit Stop.

Extensive testing kicked off at the end of January with operator training following. The long testing phase worked to ensure the new transit offering was safe, reliable and ready for passenger service. Testing was comprehensive, trialing clearances, vehicles, tracks, substations and systems. Key testing components included platform interface, train control system validation, train to wayside communication interface, track switch operations, ride quality checks, speed tests and more.

The agency has also gotten the public ready for the launch, advising motorists on navigating the new transit-only lanes where they can be used by standard traffic issuing caution to motorists and pedestrians throughout the testing phase as traffic patterns started to change.

Enforcement of vehicle traffic in the transit-only lanes will be enforced under City Ordinance 250275, outlining that any motorist using the transit-only portions of the lanes for anything but accessing a driveway, building, alley, turn lane, parking space or any other authorized crossing could be met with a fine of no less than $50 and the towing of their vehicle should it be left in the lane.

Construction was led by the KC Streetcar Constructors, a joint venture between Herzog Contracting Corp. and Stacy and Witbeck and supported by Burns & McDonnell and JE Dunn Construction. The project was overseen by the joint partnership of the city of Kansas City, Mo., and the KC Streetcar Authority. The extension was fully funded with federal Capital Investment Grant funds and new local funding was approved through the voter-approved Transportation Development District.