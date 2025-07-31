Over 60 percent of KC Streetcar Main Street Extension to operate in transit-only lanes

Ahead of the opening of the Kansas City Streetcar (KC Streetcar) Main Street Extension, Kansas City, Mo., is installing new transit-only lanes along the extension’s corridor.

These transit-only lanes are designated for streetcars and RideKC buses, similar to red bus-only lanes in other parts of the city. The new transit-only lanes are on Main Street between Pershing Road and 51st Street.

"Since 2016, the Kansas City Streetcar has served more than 15 million passenger trips," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "By dedicating one lane on Main Street exclusively to the streetcar, we're creating faster rides for our commuters and facilitating higher use by those relying on the streetcar for access to work anywhere between the river and the [University of Missouri – Kansas City] campus each day."

The transit-only lanes on Main Street are separated from vehicular traffic either by medians and curbs, red concrete or solid white-red-white pavement markings on the roadway. There are several transition zones along the Main Street Extension corridor, marked by red “piano keys" to indicate to users where mixed-use lanes begin and dashed lines to indicate where motor vehicles can use the lane to make right hand turns into businesses, intersections and on-street parking.

"We are building a generational investment on Main Street with the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension project with great improvements and great opportunities," said KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend. "What's most important is the reliability and dependability of the service. Providing more predictability and a higher quality of service overall for all riders, not just for this section of Main Street but the entire alignment."

As per City Ordinance 250275, passed April 17, 2025, the city notes that no person shall operate or park any motor vehicle in a designated transit-only lane except to access a driveway, building, alley, turn lane, parking space or authorized crossing. Violations incur a fine of no less than $50, and the vehicle may be towed at the owner's expense. There will be an educational period to start, with Kansas City Police Department enforcement starting at a later date.

The original Main Street Extension design included 22 percent transit-only lanes using curbs and medians to separate traffic from transit. In late summer 2023, KCMO City Council directed the Main Street Extension project team to investigate additional opportunities for exclusive lanes for buses and streetcars. As a result of the original design and the additional study, more than 60 percent of the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension route is in transit-only lanes. The full Main Street Extension corridor was also fully resurfaced with new pavement and striping from Pershing Road to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as part of the project.