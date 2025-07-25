KC Streetcar Main Street Extension set to open Oct. 24

The Kansas City Streetcar (KC Streetcar) Main Street Extension to the University of Missouri – Kansas City (UMKC) is set to open Oct. 24, 2025. The KC Streetcar Main Street Southern Extension adds 3.5 miles to the existing downtown KC Streetcar route, connecting the current southern terminus at Union Station to 51st St. and Brookside Boulevard on the UMKC campus.

With the extension, KC Streetcar notes the system will span nearly six miles from the City Market to UMKC, providing an essential north-south transit spine through the heart of the city of Kansas City, Mo.

"October 24th will be a day to remember and celebrate as Kansas Citians ride into the future of public transportation, connecting neighborhoods in the urban core like never before,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “The grand opening of the Main Street Extension represents our community's investment in generational growth, providing more opportunities for more residents and visitors alike while remaining fare-free for all. Mark your calendars to join us.”

Planning for the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension began in April 2017, and the project officially broke ground on April 6, 2022. With a total cost of $352 million, the extension is fully funded through a combination of federal funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program and local funding. provided by the Main Street Rail Transportation Development District.

“The KC Streetcar Main Street Extension is a game changer,” said KC Streetcar Board Chair Michael Collins. “Together, we are delivering the largest transit project in our region’s history and the realization of a long-term vision for a more connected and vibrant Kansas City.”

The expansion includes 15 new stops, enhanced public spaces, improved pedestrian access, the addition of eight new streetcar vehicles, bringing the fleet total to 14, and connections to regional transit. KC Streetcar notes more than 36,785 feet of rail, 40,000 feet of electrical wire and 353 overhead catenary system poles were installed for the extension. Other community improvements include:

A new plaza transit center that connects buses and streetcar routes.

Landscaping, medians and other streetscape elements, including the replacement of 20,000-plus square feet of crosswalks, 145,000-plus square feet of sidewalks, 32,000-plus linear feet of curb and 31,000-plus square feet of ADA ramps.

Construction of pedestrian plaza near 51st St. and Brookside Boulevard to connect to the trolley track trail and local shops.

KC Streetcar notes that over the past few months, extensive testing has been conducted on vehicles, tracks, substations, signals and systems along the extension. Key components of the testing included platform interface, validation of the train control system, train-to-wayside communication (TWC) interface, track switch operations, ride quality assessments, speed tests and more. The project is currently in the pre-revenue, or pre-passenger, operations phase. During this stage, streetcar operators, supervisors and relevant staff undergo thorough training and familiarization with the new route to prepare for passenger service.

Construction was led by the KC Streetcar Constructors, a joint venture between Herzog Contracting Corp. and Stacy and Witbeck and supported by Burns & McDonnell and JE Dunn Construction. The project is overseen by the joint partnership of the city of Kansas City, the KC Streetcar and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.