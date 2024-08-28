Kansas City Streetcar begins testing on Main Street

During the week of Aug. 19, the Kansas City Streetcar began running tests south of Pershing Road. Several streetcars traveled south of Pershing Road on Main Street for approximately 400 feet for the first rail testing since construction started on the Main Street Extension. The KC Streetcar team, along with the city of Kansas City, Mo., the KC Streetcar Constructors and project partners are conducting tests on the new southbound rail connection and crossover at Pershing Road and Main Street, along with streetcar operations into the new Union Station Northbound stop.

"Testing the new southbound tracks and crossover marks a significant milestone in our Main Street Extension project and is a testament to great work by the entire team,” said Tom Gerend, executive director of the KC Streetcar Authority. “This is the first time streetcars have passed south of Pershing Road since 1957, making us one one step closer to reconnecting Kansas City for the next generation."

During the coming weeks, comprehensive testing of vehicles, tracks, and systems will take place at the Pershing Road and Main Street intersection, alongside operator and supervisor training on the new movements. The KC Streetcar Authority notes the testing efforts are critical for the operational changes planned for the downtown route later this fall and the anticipated launch of the new route in 2025.

Temporary service changes

Beginning Sept. 30, the downtown streetcar service will be temporarily suspended for approximately three weeks. The KC Streetcar Authority says the temporary streetcar service suspension is necessary to connect the existing downtown streetcar system to the northbound Main Street Extension tracks. Other work taking place during the service shut down include:

Remove the existing crossover located north of Pershing Road

Replace expansion joints on the Main Street Viaduct

Construct track near the existing crossover north of Pershing Road

While KC Streetcar service is temporarily suspended, there will be Ride KC buses running the streetcar route. The buses will stop at all streetcar stops and operate with regular streetcar hours. The service frequency will be 15 to 20 minutes.