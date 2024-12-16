KC Streetcar receives last of eight streetcar order

The last of an eight streetcars order has arrived in Kansas City, Mo., from vehicle manufacturer CAF USA, Inc. The streetcars will work to support Kansas City Streetcar Authority’s (KC Streetcar) operation of the Main Street and Riverfront Extensions, connecting the University of Missouri-Kansas City to Berkley Riverfront. The KC Streetcar vehicles are picking up the numbering where it left off with the 801-806 streetcar series, asthe new vehicles are numbered 807-814.

CAF, along with Silk Road Transport, delivered KC Streetcar vehicle #814 more than 1,000 miles from Elmira, N.Y. to Kansas City. Once on-site, the streetcar was offloaded onto the tracks located along 2nd St. just east of Oak Street and transported to the Kite Singleton Vehicle Maintenance Facility located at 600 East 3rd St. KC Streetcar #814 will undergo shop testing for several weeks before it starts testing on the tracks.

The addition of eight new streetcars will also help to support the expansion of the KC Streetcar system, as it grows beyond its original downtown route to include the Main Street and Riverfront Extensions. The new vehicles will help to improve service frequency, reliability and capacity as ridership grows. With both extensions, the streetcar system will connect more neighborhoods, businesses and cultural destinations, making efficient, sustainable public transit accessible to more Kansas City residents.

As the last new streetcar to arrive in Kansas City, KC Streetcar says the arrival of Streetcar #814 symbolizes the readiness of the system to operate at full capacity for the expanded service area.“KC Streetcar #814 is not just a new vehicle, but a testament to the streetcar system's growth and a significant step forward for public transportation in Kansas City,” said KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend. “It represents a moment of transition, as Kansas City prepares to embrace an expanded era of modern, accessible, efficient and fare free public transit.”

In addition to the arrival of #814, KC Streetcar #808 is undergoing burn-in testing on the route. According to KC Streetcar, burning in a streetcar vehicle refers to the testing phase where a streetcar undergoes a period of trial runs to ensure that all systems function properly before it's put into passenger service. During this process, the streetcar is operated on the route without passengers, allowing the CAF and KC Streetcar team to evaluate performance, safety and reliability.

Some of the evaluations include monitoring how the streetcar handles real-world scenarios such as track conditions, signaling systems and speed limits and verifying that propulsion, braking, doors, heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and electrical systems are working as intended. According to KC Streetcar, only after the streetcar has passed these tests and any issues are resolved is it considered ready for passenger service. The burn-in process helps to identify and correct potential problems before the vehicle is relied upon to carry passengers. In November, KC Streetcar #807 started passenger service.

KC Streetcars #809 - #813 are also performing various tests in the Singleton Yard Vehicle Maintenance Facility and on the streetcar route during services hours and overnight. The tests include checks of the braking systems, interior systems such as vehicle leveling, sensors, door mechanisms, onboard digital signage and announcements and more. KC Streetcar notes that as each new streetcar completes the required testing and becomes certified for service, they will be deployed on the downtown line.