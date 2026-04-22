KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension to open for passenger service May 18

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority (KC Streetcar) Riverfront Extension will open for passenger service on May 18 in Kansas City, Mo. The authority says the completion of the $62 million, 0.7-mile streetcar extension marks a major milestone in the city's, continued investment in transit, connectivity and riverfront revitalization.

The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension connects the existing 5.7-mile streetcar route to Kansas City’s riverfront, beginning at 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard in the River Market, crossing the existing Grand Boulevard Bridge and extending to the midpoint of Berkley Riverfront. The authority says the extension will seamlessly connect riders from University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC) on the southern end to the riverfront on the northern end, with all streetcar trips bound for the riverfront.

“The Riverfront Extension connects neighborhoods, opens the river to more Kansas Citians and shows what's possible when we invest in smart, sustainable transit,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “From UMKC to the riverfront, the KC Streetcar keeps weaving our city together, and the extension is the latest proof that we're committed to making Kansas City more accessible for all.”

The Riverfront Extension is currently in the pre-revenue operations phase, the final step before safely opening the system to the public. The phase includes continued testing of the system, as well as training of all streetcar operations staff. During this phase, streetcars are actively running along the extended route, including movements between 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard and across the Grand Boulevard/Berkley Parkway bridge.

“We are reconnecting our riverfront for the next generation,” said KC Streetcar Executive Director Tom Gerend. “This streetcar extension represents our intentional return to where it all started and will serve as the new northern terminus for the 6.5-mile transit spine, connecting our growing riverfront to downtown, UMKC and everything in between.”

The Riverfront Extension includes key construction elements such as:

76 new overhead catenary system (OCS) poles, ranging from 28- to 54-feet high.

Approximately 12,000 feet of OCS wire.

One new Traction Power Sub-Station (TPSS).

More than 8,300 feet of new track installed.

296 posts with nearly 2,200 linear feet of chain.

“The KCATA is proud to have served as both the project manager and federal grant recipient for this important streetcar extension,” said Kansas City Area Transit Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Bridgette Williams. “This significant investment—totaling millions of dollars—not only delivered critical infrastructure, but also supported thousands of jobs throughout the construction process. The northern extension of the main line represents a vital link in our regional transit system, especially as Kansas City prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors.”

The Riverfront Extension construction team is led by local contractor Radmacher Brothers Excavating (RBE). The RBE team includes a RS/WITEC joint venture, Delta Rail, Wilson & Company, PM Dynamics, Boundary & Construction Surveying, IBC, Grey Diamond, Realm Construction, Hayes Drilling, Welch Erosion Control and Parson + Associates.

KC Streetcar notes the riverfront is stepping into a new era of multi-modal accessibility, with the Grand Boulevard Bike and Pedestrian Bridge also set to open to the public in early May. The city of Kansas City–led project adds a dedicated pathway to the existing Grand Boulevard Bridge for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized travel. The bridge will create a safe, continuous connection between the River Market and the Berkley Riverfront Park area, separating pedestrian and bicycle traffic from vehicles and the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension.

According to KC Streetcar, the CPKC Pavilion will feature an artistic metal canopy, sculptural lighting and enhanced passenger boarding and waiting areas. All elements symbolize the city’s deep connection to the river. Designed by a local team led by Burns & McDonnell and Zahner, the end-of-line streetcar stop with three real-time arrival signs and artistic decorative concrete finishing will serve as a welcoming front door to Berkley Riverfront, CPKC Stadium and future riverfront developments.

“Everything is coming together for Kansas City with a truly world-class connected riverfront,” said Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens. “The possibilities are becoming reality with Berkley Riverfront welcoming a new bicycle-pedestrian bridge to go along with the streetcar extension as Kansas Citians and visitors will soon be able to enjoy our thriving riverfront like never before.”