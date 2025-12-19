KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension enters live wire testing phase

The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension entered the testing phase this week as a streetcar rolled onto the newly constructed tracks that lead from the River Market to the Riverfront, making a stop at the newly built Riverfront Streetcar Stop. The first live wire test took place on Wednesday, Dec. 17, the first time the system was energized and the first time a streetcar has traveled to the Riverfront in Kansas City.

“After years of planning, design and construction we’re thrilled to see the first streetcar reach the riverfront,” said KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend. “We are one step closer to realizing our vision of a connected and vibrant riverfront that will serve all of Kansas City for decades to come.”

Ahead of the live wire test, crews conducted dead wire testing with a specially built clearance cart to verify that the streetcar can safely travel on the tracks and pass surrounding and adjacent structures and track elements without issue. Testing will continue for the next couple of months. The current phase, called systems integrated testing (SIT), is expected to continue into 2026 as the weather permits. The following phase, pre-revenue operations (PRO), will focus on operator training, safety drills and real-world service simulations.

While testing continues, crews are completing key finishing touches, including:

Installing communications, train signals and traffic signals.

Completing shelters and station stops.

Restoring sidewalks and curbs in Berkley Riverfront.

Pouring final concrete and cleanup of the new two-way cycle track.

Clearing laydown yards at Berkley Riverfront, 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard.

The agency says the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension remains on schedule to be completed in early 2026. Once open, the 0.7-mile extension will connect riders from UMKC to the Berkley Riverfront, a five-minute walk to CPKC Stadium, home of the KC Current.