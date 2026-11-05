STV selected as general engineering consultant for improvements to 22 power substations in NYC

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Construction and Development (MTA C&D) has selected STV to provide general engineering consultant (GEC) services for the design phase for 22 improvements to wayside power substations and circuit breaker houses throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. The work is set to replace aging assets and strengthen the network that keeps millions of riders moving each day.

As GEC, STV notes it will oversee scope development and program management for the design of 10 substations and 12 circuit breaker houses, including repairs, replacements and upgrades of traction power equipment. Enhancements include:

Modern traction power equipment replacing outdated switchgear, rectifiers, transformers and control systems.

Energy-efficiency and resiliency upgrades, including a feasibility study for reversible traction power systems to capture regenerative braking energy.

Advanced safety and monitoring technologies, including artificial intelligence-enabled thermal imaging to help prevent equipment failures.

Structural, environmental and MEP improvements, including hazardous materials abatement where required.

“Modern traction power is foundational to a reliable subway system and upgrading these assets will unlock more resilient service for riders,” said STV Regional Transportation President Marcos Díaz González. “Our team is focused on delivering a fast start for the MTA, with plans to accelerate implementation, minimize disruptions and support the system’s long‑term growth.”

STV notes that much of the existing equipment is beyond its useful life, making modernization essential to reducing unplanned outages, shortening recovery times during incidents and supporting a more stable power network.