STV selected as general engineering consultant for improvements to 22 power substations in NYC

The work is set to replace aging assets and fortify the network that powers millions of trips each day.
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Nov. 5, 2026
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Black-and-white close-up of an MTA New York City Subway train car.

STV has been selected for general engineering consulting services for 22 improvements to wayside power substations and circuit breaker houses across the city.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Construction and Development (MTA C&D) has selected STV to provide general engineering consultant (GEC) services for the design phase for 22 improvements to wayside power substations and circuit breaker houses throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. The work is set to replace aging assets and strengthen the network that keeps millions of riders moving each day. 

As GEC, STV notes it will oversee scope development and program management for the design of 10 substations and 12 circuit breaker houses, including repairs, replacements and upgrades of traction power equipment. Enhancements include:

  • Modern traction power equipment replacing outdated switchgear, rectifiers, transformers and control systems. 
  • Energy-efficiency and resiliency upgrades, including a feasibility study for reversible traction power systems to capture regenerative braking energy. 
  • Advanced safety and monitoring technologies, including artificial intelligence-enabled thermal imaging to help prevent equipment failures. 
  • Structural, environmental and MEP improvements, including hazardous materials abatement where required. 

“Modern traction power is foundational to a reliable subway system and upgrading these assets will unlock more resilient service for riders,” said STV Regional Transportation President Marcos Díaz González. “Our team is focused on delivering a fast start for the MTA, with plans to accelerate implementation, minimize disruptions and support the system’s long‑term growth.”

STV notes that much of the existing equipment is beyond its useful life, making modernization essential to reducing unplanned outages, shortening recovery times during incidents and supporting a more stable power network.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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