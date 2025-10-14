Metro-North Railroad contracts STV to help procure 13 SC42-DM dual-powered locomotives

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) Metro-North Railroad (Metro-North) has selected STV to provide engineering and procurement support for 13 new battery-electric locomotives.

The locomotives are modeled after the Siemens Mobility Charger SC42-DM dual-powered locomotives that STV is also supporting. They will be among the first battery-electric passenger rail vehicles in the U.S., and they will be used as part of a new service that will bring Metro-North’s New Haven Line directly to Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan.

The 13 locomotives is an add-on to Metro-North’s existing contract with STV to procure 33 dual-mode locomotives from Siemens. STV notes the locomotives will draw from overhead catenary power and then switch to battery mode for tracks in and around Penn Station, where electrical traction power is used.

“Our intimate experience with MTA and Metro-North’s vehicle fleet, specifically the SC42-DM locomotives, has helped deliver this cutting-edge innovative solution for the agency,” said STV Vice President of Vehicle Engineering John Batey, PE. “In addition to providing more convenient access to New York City from Connecticut and Westchester County, these new locomotives will provide riders with a cleaner, greener option.”