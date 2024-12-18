MTA selects Tectonic Engineering to lead construction management services for Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 project.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has selected Tectonic Engineering to lead construction management (CM) services for contract one of the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 (SAS II) project. The $7.7 billion SAS II project is a transformative rail transit infrastructure initiative that will significantly reshape New York City's (NYC) transportation landscape by adding a new subway line along Manhattan’s east side, which has not seen subway service since the removal of elevated lines in the mid-1900s.

The initial $182 million construction contract is the first of four construction contracts for the new line, which will extend the Q ​train from 96 St. (it’s current terminus) to 125 St., serving more than 100,000 average daily riders and building three new ADA-accessible stations for the East Harlem community.

“Tectonic is extremely proud to have been entrusted by the MTA to provide CM services for this crucial component of work,” said Tectonic Engineering Vice Present and Rail & Transit Lead Jesse Heimowitz. “We’re not just helping construct a subway line; we’re weaving critical infrastructure through the intricate fabric of one of NYC’s most densely populated neighborhoods, which is a challenge we are excited to tackle head on.”

Tectonic Engineering notes the major component of the contract involves complex relocation of all underground utilities from 105 St. to 110 St. on Second Avenue at the site of the future 106 St. Station. Utilities requiring relocation include water, sewer, communication and electrical, as well as the shifting of a sensitive oil-o-static line providing high voltage transmission services for Con Ed’s Manhattan customers. Tectonic Engineering says the work will facilitate the subsequent cut-and-cover construction of the station and connections to running tunnels.

According to Tectonic Engineering, advancing utility relocation ahead of station and tunnel construction is a major lesson learned from Phase 1 of Second Avenue Subway, which will help to reduce unnecessary costs and delays on SAS II. This construction contract also includes temporary streetscape modifications that will be required to facilitate future construction, including new bike lanes to replace those that will be impacted by construction on Second Avenue, as well as building remediation, strengthening and modifications in preparation for future excavation for the new station’s construction. The construction contract was awarded to C.A.C. Industries earlier this year.

“MTA’s Second Ave Subway Phase 2 is more than just a rail transit infrastructure project – it’s a critical piece of NYC’s future,” Heimowitz said. “To be a part of returning subway service to such an amazing community and reinstating their connectivity to the NYC’s subway network is something everyone on the project team takes a lot of pride in.”

Tectonic Engineering serves as a prime consultant for the MTA, currently providing project management and construction management (PM/CM) services across several significant tri-state area initiatives, including the Long Island Rail Road's Hall Interlocking Expansion Design Build, as well as multiple NYC Transit subway system improvements, such as the rehabilitation of 10 stations across three lines and the upgrade of 12 circuit breaker houses, three substations and three electrical distribution rooms. Tectonic is also providing construction inspection and project management services for Boldyn Networks, supporting the implementation of cellular service within MTA subway tunnels.