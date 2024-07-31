New York state to put $54 million towards MTA's Second Avenue Subway Phase 2

New York state will provide $54 million in state resources to support the Second Avenue Subway expansion project that would extend the Second Avenue line to 125th St. in East Harlem, N.Y. The capital funding provided to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be earmarked towards the utility relocation contract for Phase 2 of the expansion project, which will deliver subway service to residents of East Harlem, one of the most transit-dependent neighborhoods in New York City.

With this funding support, the MTA can immediately proceed with the work to relocate utility lines along Second Avenue and nearby streets, putting the project in position to advance as scheduled while broader funding issues are resolved. This action will not impact MTA Capital Program State of Good Repair projects that are prioritized or currently underway.

“I have been committed to the Second Avenue Subway since the day I took office and we will deliver this project for the people of East Harlem and the millions of riders who will use it every day," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “When I announced the pause on implementing congestion pricing, I directed my team to think creatively about how to keep these generational investments moving forward. Now, we are committing the funds needed to continue the utility relocation contract, the first step to building this transformational project to meet the needs of everyday New Yorkers.”

“We are grateful the governor was able to identify new funds to advance the utility relocation project along Second Avenue without impacting funding available for State of Good Repair investments. Advancing that utility work now – while congestion pricing is on pause – puts MTA in a position to keep the overall Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 project on schedule while Albany resolves how to fund the $15 billion outstanding for the MTA’s 2020-24 Capital Program,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

The second phase of the project will extend Q train service from 96th St. north on Second Avenue to 125th St. and then west on 125th St. to Park Avenue, approximately 1.5 miles in total. There will be three new stations at 106th St., 116th St. and 125th St. and a direct passenger connection with the existing 125th St. subway station on the Lexington Avenue subway line. Phase 2 will also feature an entrance at Park Avenue to allow convenient transfers to the Metro-North Railroad 125th St. Station.