STV, Naik Consulting Group to provide construction management services on Amtrak’s East River Tunnel

“We are proud to work on this project that will shape the future of transportation along the Northeast Corridor for the next century,” said Richard Amodei, president of transportation northeast, STV. “By modernizing the rail system and prioritizing service enhancements, robust safety measures and long-term resilience, we are improving mobility and accessibility while driving economic growth and fostering a more connected region for decades to come.”

“We are honored to be entrusted by our partners at Amtrak in rebuilding New York City’s and the nation’s critical railroad infrastructure for the next century of safe, durable and reliable operation,” said President and CEO of Naik Consulting Group, PC Sanjay Naik. “The Northeast Corridor region is vital to the nation’s rail infrastructure, driving economic growth, mobility and sustainability. We are thrilled to play an important role in executing Amtrak’s capital program.”

The project is primarily funded by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The ERT consists of four tubes that connect New York City to eastern destinations and is used by Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) trains.

STV has previously provided program management and construction management (PM/CM) services for projects involving the three transportation agencies that will benefit from the rehabilitation of the ERTs. STV provided resident engineering inspection services on the rehabilitation and replacement of the LIRR bridges, PM/CM services for NJ Transit and Amtrak on the Portal North Bridge replacement and PM/CM services for NJ Transit’s Long Slip Canal project in Hoboken Yard.

Naik Consulting Group, PC has collaborated with key stakeholders of the ERT Rehabilitation project, including the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Amtrak and NJ Transit. The firm has managed construction for various complex rail and transit projects, such as the NJ Transit Hoboken Terminal Substations and the replacement of the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation. For MTA Construction & Development, Naik has overseen projects including the rehabilitation of the Rutgers Subway Tunnel, the rehabilitation and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrade of the Times Square – Grand Central Shuttle and the Line Structure Rehabilitation of the 8th Ave. Subway Line.