STV launches new power infrastructure vertical

STV has launched Power practice, an infrastructure vertical designed to help public agencies, utilities and private owners respond to accelerating demand for power across the nation’s infrastructure. The company notes that Power practice is a priority under STV’s 2026–2028 Strategic Plan.

Power becomes STV’s fourth infrastructure vertical, alongside transportation, buildings and water. The company notes that demand from electrified mobility, data centers and modern facilities is already changing how transportation systems, buildings and water infrastructure are planned, designed, built and delivered.

“Power demand is fundamentally reshaping every part of the infrastructure ecosystem,” said STV CEO Greg Kelly. “Our Power practice reflects how we’re scaling our capabilities to help clients meet urgent energy needs across transportation, buildings, water systems and industrial facilities.”

STV notes that its power capabilities span front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter infrastructure, including utility-coordinated grid and substation upgrades, traction power systems for transit and resilient facility and campus power solutions. The firm says it applies a practical approach shaped by how power systems are built, maintained and operated in live environments where continuity of service, safety and scalability are essential.