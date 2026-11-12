Austin Transit Partnership advances planning for future extension of Austin Light Rail to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) is advancing planning efforts for a future extension of Austin Light Rail to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

The airport extension was identified as a priority project in the Light Rail Implementation Plan that was adopted in May 2023. The proposed extension would connect the future Yellow Jacket Station on East Riverside Drive to AUS, traveling approximately three miles.

According to Fox News Austin, ATP is expecting the planning process to take around 9 months to a year, and the cost of the project will be determined during this timeline.

The Austin Light Rail Phase 1 project continues to move forward. The $7.1 billion light-rail project includes 15 stations along a nearly 10-mile alignment, miles of new pedestrian and cycling paths and a new bridge across Lady Bird Lake.

Since entering the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Capital Investment Grants program in 2024, Austin Light Rail Phase 1 has successfully advanced through key milestones, including completion of the National Environmental Policy Act process in less than two years. The project also received a receipt of a Medium-High rating from the FTA and approval of all major design and construction contracts.

In continued coordination with the FTA, ATP says it will initiate a streamlined Environmental Assessment. Construction of Austin Light Rail Phase 1 is set to begin in 2027.