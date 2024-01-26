Austin light-rail project advances in federal process

On Jan. 19, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) published a Notice of Intent to work with the Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) on advancing Austin Light Rail. The Austin Light Rail Implementation Plan was adopted in June 2023.

ATP is proceeding with required studies to support the federal process and secure federal funds. The Notice of Intent filed by the FTA on Jan. 19, kicked off the formal 45-day public scoping process that will examine the proposed project’s station locations and design options.

“This next phase is critical in implementing this transformational project for Austin,” said Jennifer Pyne, executive vice president of planning, community and federal programs with ATP. “Since its inception, Austin Light Rail has been informed by community input and now, Austinites will have the opportunity to provide their thoughts and insights into the design topics that they feel are most important.”

Information to be shared with the public during this period includes:

A description of the purpose and need for Austin Light Rail

Education on the environmental analysis process

Maps and diagrams describing the proposed project (and design options within) that are being evaluated in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

“Input from the community is crucial to the success of the light-rail implementation process,” said Courtney Chavez, senior vice president of equity and community partnerships for ATP. “The feedback we gather from our open house events ensures that community values are reflected in Austin Light Rail.”

ATP will host in-person and virtual open house events to further inform the analysis that will be used to prepare the draft Environmental Impact Statement that will be released in the fall 2024.

Details on the open house events can be found here.