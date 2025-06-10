Austin Transit Partnership releases final design and construction contract for light-rail project in Texas

Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) has published a Request for Qualifications (RFP) for the final design and construction contract of the light-rail project in Austin, Texas.

ATP is using a two-step procurement process for the project, with RFP responses due July 3, 2025. Based on responses, select firms will be asked to submit a comprehensive Request for Proposals (RFP) to evaluate team experience, approach and cost.

The $7.1 billion light-rail project includes 15 stations along a nearly 10-mile alignment, miles of new pedestrian and cycling paths and a new bridge across Lady Bird Lake. The partners ATP selects for this contract will help shape and build nearly every aspect of the system, including the transitway, tracks, systems, stations, bridges, traffic signals, utilities, drainage structures and streetscape. The agreement is expected to extend through the duration of design, construction and opening for service, planned for 2033.

“Austin Light Rail is a mega infrastructure project that will offer qualified businesses across Texas and beyond a competitive opportunity to provide the materials and services needed to deliver the project,” said ATP CEO Greg Canally. “This final design and construction contract adheres to ATP’s model to partner with the private sector to attract top talent to deliver a world-class light-rail system for Austin.”

ATP will build the project using a progressive design-build delivery model that enables the organization to closely collaborate with industry partners through:

Innovative design solutions that balance technical requirements with Austin’s unique needs.

A design focused on efficient construction to keep Austin moving while the project is being built.

Integration of the latest construction costs into design development to ensure the project design aligns with the project budget.

To strengthen competition and encourage early engagement, ATP issued a Request for Information in February and hosted the Connect and Build: Partnerships for Austin Light Rail industry event, offering firms an opportunity to preview the scope and assemble strong teams. ATP says it anticipates awarding the final design and construction contract in early 2026.