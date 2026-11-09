Ontario Line's first tunnel boring machine reaches King West Station

The first tunnel boring machine (TBM) of the 15.6-kilometre (9.69-mile) Ontario Line has broken through to the future King West Station in downtown Toronto. Nicknamed Libby, the TBM began tunnelling in April 2026 and has since travelled approximately 1.3 kilometers (0.81 miles) from its launch shaft east of Exhibition Station, installing approximately 780 tunnel lining rings along the way.

“Every kilometer of tunnelling brings us closer to delivering a new subway line that will transform how people travel across Toronto,” said Ontario Minster of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The Ontario Line will expand access to fast, reliable transit, cut commute times and reduce gridlock by taking thousands of cars off the road every day while creating thousands of good-paying jobs during construction.”

Following its breakthrough to the future King West Station, crews will conduct testing and maintenance on the machine before it continues tunnelling toward the future Chinatown Station. A second TBM, nicknamed Corkie, is excavating a parallel tunnel and will arrive at King West Station in December.

“The Ontario Line will help to transform the [Greater Toronto Area], making it faster and easier for residents to reach home, school or work,” said Canada Minster of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Gregor Robertson. “By working together, we are building the first new subway line in Toronto in decades, and we are thrilled to see progress continue.”

When complete, the Ontario Line will connect Exhibition Place to Line 5 Eglinton at Don Valley Station. During peak periods, the Ontario Line will reduce crowding by up to 15% on the busiest stretch of the Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Wellesley and cut travel times across Toronto by as much as 40 minutes.

Located at King Street West and Bathurst Street, the future King West Station will bring subway service to the heart of Toronto's Fashion District, putting 27,000 people and 24,200 jobs within walking distance of rapid transit. According to the government of Canada, the station is expected to serve approximately 5,100 customers during the busiest travel hour, with 2,400 transfers providing direct connections to other transit services like the TTC's 504 King and 511 Bathurst streetcars.

Earlier this year, the province broke ground on an elevated guideway for the Ontario Line and four new stations in Toronto’s east end that will bring 30,500 people within walking distance of transit.

"Torontonians want transit that’s fast, reliable and close to home and today’s Ontario Line breakthrough brings that a step closer," said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. "King West Station will bring subway service to the heart of the Fashion District, with direct connections to the 504 King and 511 Bathurst streetcars. The city will continue working with the province to keep the Ontario Line moving and make it easier for people to get to work, school and everything our city has to offer."