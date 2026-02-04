TTC Line 5 Eglinton begins phased introductory service period ahead of full launch

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is set to conduct an introductory service period on Line 5 Eglinton beginning Sunday, Feb. 8, the final step in launching full service on the new line.

This phased opening approach will allow riders to experience rapid transit along Eglinton Avenue while the TTC and Metrolinx fine-tune operations in live-service conditions. Riders may experience service adjustments as real-world operating conditions emerge with the public testing phase of the launch. The TTC says it will continue to share updates as milestones are achieved and will announce the start of full service once all partners are confident in the line’s performance.

During the introductory service phase, Line 5 service will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, arriving approximately every four minutes during the busiest periods and every six to eight minutes at other times. From 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Line 5 shuttle buses will operate every 10 minutes, serving on-street light-rail stops along the Eglinton corridor. The TTC’s Blue Night Network will operate from 1:00 a.m. until the scheduled daily train service resumes each day. street

When full service begins, the TTC says that trains are expected to run until 1:30 a.m. daily, with end-to-end travel times of approximately 50–55 minutes. The agency notes that a comparable trip by bus can take upwards of 105 minutes. In the event of service disruptions during the introductory period, the TTC will deploy shuttle buses to keep passengers moving.

Line 5 Eglinton includes 25 stations and stops between Mount Dennis and Kennedy Station. It will connect with Lines 1 and 2, multiple TTC bus routes and two GO Transit lines.

On Sunday, Feb. 8, service on Line 5 Eglinton will be free of charge. The first westbound trains will depart from Kennedy Station starting at 7:30 a.m. and the first eastbound services from Mount Dennis Station at 7:37 a.m.

The TTC will serve as the operator for Line 5 Eglinton. Under agreements with Metrolinx and the city of Toronto, the TTC is responsible for operating trains, providing security and revenue control and staffing stations to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction. As the operator, the TTC says it works in close partnership with Metrolinx, the city of Toronto and project partners to deliver safe, reliable and efficient service, integrating Line 5 Eglinton into Toronto’s broader transit.