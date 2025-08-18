Government of Ontario breaks ground on second tunnel launch shaft near future Gerrard Station on Ontario Line

The government of Ontario has broken ground on the second tunnel launch shaft near the site of the future Gerrard Station on the Ontario Line.

“The Ontario Line will introduce all-new rapid transit to the Gerrard and Carlaw community and surrounding neighborhoods, part of our nearly C$70 billion (US$50.8 billion) investment to deliver the largest transit expansion in North America,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “In the face of U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty, we are protecting Ontario’s economy by building the next generation of subway service that will create thousands of good-paying jobs and fuel long-term economic growth.”

From the launch shaft, the government of Ontario notes the tunnel boring machines will travel north, digging three kilometers (1.9 miles) of twin tunnels underneath Pape Avenue. The launch shaft will eventually serve as the tunnel portal, where Ontario Line trains will move from above-ground tracks to the underground tunnels. According to the government of Ontario, Gerrard Station, located just south of the launch shaft and future portal, will put nearly 12,000 people within walking distance of the 15.6-kilometer (9.7-mile) Ontario Line, with over 3,000 passengers expected to use the station during rush hour every day.

“The federal government is making historic investments to expand public transit infrastructure in communities across Canada,” said Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth Julie Dabrusin. “With construction continuing on the Ontario Line, we are a step closer to delivering affordable public transit to thousands and building a more connected Toronto.”

Once complete, the Ontario Line will deliver quick, convenient subway service to Riverdale and many residents across the east end for the first time. According to the government of Ontario, a trip across the city from Exhibition Place to the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit at Don Mills Road will take 30 minutes or less compared to the hour and 10 minutes it takes today. The Ontario Line will also offer more than 40 connections to Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subways, buses and streetcars, as well as regional train services, bringing nearly 230,000 more people within walking distance of transit.

"The Ontario Line will be a game changer for residents of the Riverdale community, reducing gridlock and making it faster and easier for everyone to travel across the [Greater Toronto Area],” said Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma. “As part of our capital plan of more than C$200 billion (US$145 billion) to protect and build Ontario, we are seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build two transit-oriented communities at the future Gerrard Station. These will include nearly 2,400 new homes, new retail and office space to support approximately 685 jobs."

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay added, "After breaking ground on the Ontario Line’s first tunnel launch shaft at Exhibition Station late last year, we’re here at Gerrard and Carlaw creating another starting point for the project’s second set of tunnels. These tunnels will run underneath Pape Avenue and create a direct connection to the TTC’s Pape Station, which will help reduce crowding on the busiest section of Line 2 by 21% during rush hour. To put it another way, there will be 6,000 fewer people at Bloor-Yonge Station during the busiest travel hour of the day thanks to the Ontario Line."