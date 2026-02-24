Metrolinx breaks ground on four Ontario Line subway stations in Toronto’s east end

Metrolinx has broken ground on four Ontario Line subway stations in Toronto’s east end. According to the agency, three of these stations–Thorncliffe Park, Flemingdon Park and Don Valley stations–are situated along a raised section of tracks that will carry the trains between them, which are also now under construction. The below-ground Cosburn Station is south of the other stations.

Stretching nearly three kilometers (1.86 miles) across the city’s east end, the section of elevated tracks—known as an elevated guideway–will run from Overlea Boulevard in Thorncliffe Park, connecting to Thorncliffe Park Station, then continue north along Don Mills Road to Flemingdon Park Station and then Don Valley Station, where it will link with Line 5 Eglinton.

Metrolinx notes construction on these stations builds on major work already underway in the east end and beyond. The elevated guideway will connect to underground tunnels running underneath Pape Avenue, which will link up with Cosburn and Pape stations. At Pape, crews are digging down to the existing Toronto Transit Commission station, having already excavated 20%—or roughly 24,000 cubic meters (5.76 cubic miles)—of the soil.

According to the agency, bridge work is also in full swing across the project, with three new crossings taking shape at the West Don, Don Valley and Lower Don. At the same time, existing rail bridges are being upgraded throughout Riverside and Leslieville.

Station excavation is underway or completed at all downtown sites from Corktown to Exhibition, and crews are starting to add concrete, steel and other permanent station components.

At Exhibition, Metrolinx notes crews are preparing to launch tunnel boring machines (TBMs) later this year. Construction is also well underway at a second launch shaft at Gerrard Street, where two additional TBMs will begin to carve out the northern tunnels.

Once the Ontario Line opens, the agency says it will cut travel from Thorncliffe Park to downtown by 15 minutes—shrinking a 40-minute trip to just 25—and connect to more than 40 other transit options.