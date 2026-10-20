FRA awards over $2.3 billion in CRISI funding

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has awarded over $2.3 billion in freight and passenger rail projects in 45 states and the District of Columbia through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Grant Program.

“The funds announced today will provide shortline railroads across the country with the resources they need to make long overdue improvements to their day to day operations,” said FRA Administrator David Fink.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), some of the projects included in the funding are:

$218 million for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) to support improvements to the Hiawatha West project. The project includes the extension of existing Chicago–Milwaukee Hiawatha passenger rail service to Waukesha, Jefferson, and Dane counties in Wisconsin to rehabilitate and expand the capacity of track, bridges, and crossings and construct new intercity passenger rail stations.

$130 million to the Massachusetts DOT for the Springfield Hub Modernization Project. The investment will improve existing passenger rail service along the Connecticut River Line and help lay the groundwork for future West-East Rail connections between Boston, Springfield and Albany, Mass. The project is part of the state’s Compass Rail vision, centered on Springfield Union Station and building on existing Amtrak Vermonter, Hartford Line and Valley Flyer service.

“Under President Trump, USDOT is investing in rail projects that will unleash local economies and deliver real safety upgrades. From improving shortline infrastructure and port connections so critical products can get where they need to go faster to enhancing fencing along trespassing hotspots, this package will tangibly improve lives for millions of Americans,” said USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy.

FRA announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity for the CRISI program in April. In August, Duffy announced a $5.3 billion investment into rail projects across the U.S. that will enhance safety, upgrade infrastructure and purchase new trainsets for Amtrak.

The full list of projects can be found on USDOT's website.