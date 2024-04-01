FRA makes $2.4 billion available in FY23 and FY24 CRISI grants

A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for $2.4 billion in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program funding has been issued by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

CRISI grants advance projects that target freight and intercity passenger rail infrastructure modernization renovations. The opportunity for funding for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 is provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and builds on more than $1.4 billion in CRISI grant selections announced in 2023.

"Today we're opening the biggest funding round in history for the program that modernizes freight and intercity passenger rail infrastructure,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "This funding will make it safer, more affordable, more sustainable and more efficient for people and goods to move by rail across the country."

Last year, FRA selected 70 projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C., for CRISI Program funding and those projects ranged from bridge, track and grade crossing improvements to investments in restoring and expanding intercity passenger rail corridors. CRISI grants are also a major source of funding for rural communities and shortline railroads, many of which are small businesses whose operations bolster local economies and are crucial for supply chain fluidity.

“Every year, FRA sees extraordinarily high demand for CRISI grant funds, which help railroads, states and local communities meet vital needs for safety and economic development and growth,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “In addition, by funding freight and passenger rail transportation, CRISI-funded projects improve the fluidity of the national rail network and make it easier and safer for goods and people to move by rail across the country.”

Applications for funding are due May 28. FRA will also support applicants with web-based training and live technical assistance. More information can be found on FRA's website.