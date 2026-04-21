USDOT to make $2.04 billion available for rail travel improvements

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed a $2.04 billion investment into the modernization of America’s rail infrastructure to improve safety, efficiency, and reliability.

The department will support projects that:

Reduce congestion

Jumpstart ridership growth on passenger railroads

Improve regional railroad infrastructure

Develop safety programs to prevent trespassing and reduce injuries and fatalities

“Under President [Donald] Trump, America is building again,” Duffy said. “This Administration is focused on improving passenger rail to help American families connect to jobs, education and medical appointments, as well as fast tracking the movement of commerce.”

The Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program seeks out projects that modernize passenger and freight rail. Since 2017, USDOT reports that CRISI has invested nearly $6 billion in building safer rail infrastructure.

“President Trump and Secretary Duffy are delivering a stronger railroad industry that will make transportation safer for families and more streamlined for companies moving freight on our rails,” said FRA Administrator David Fink. “From the suburbs to rural communities, we want to equip our partners with the resources they need to modernize our rail infrastructure.”

The grant program’s revamped criteria is designed to prioritize safety and workforce development, job quality and wealth creation.

Applicants for projects are due June 22, 2026.