CHSRA appoints interim CEO amid Ian Choudri’s resignation

The interim CEO steps up from director of the California department of finance
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Nov. 6, 2026
3 min read
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California High-Speed Rail Authority incoming interim CEO Joe Stephenshaw, left, a bald man in a gray suit, and outgoing CEO Ian Choudri, right, smiling in a dark blazer, shown in side-by-side headshots.

Joe Stephenshaw was appointed interim CEO of the California High Speed Rail Authority.

The California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) has appointed Joe Stephenshaw as interim CEO following the resignation of Ian Choudri on Nov. 4, noting he needed to focus on “important personal and family priorities,” according to the email resignation obtained by CalMatters.

Choudri held the position since 2024, a tenure that’s fielded lawsuits, dealt with federal funding woes after missing required deadlines to purchase trainsets, subsequently forfeiting $4 billion and had his contract authority tightened after a California Office of the Inspector General report found that the authority “improperly paid unallowable travel expenses for contracted consultants” totally nearly $600,000. The report says the authority “did not comply with state regulations requiring it to evaluate the business need for consultants to travel before approving travel.”

For nearly 60% of the payments reviewed, the authority had not approved the travel before it occurred, showing “little to no upfront consideration of the need for or cost of the travel,” according to the report.

The limit of contract authority came from a vote taking place earlier in the month, which required the authority’s in-house counsel to first sign off on any contracts under $25 million. Further, the CHSRA Board has outlined corrective actions and new policies they plan to implement to provide clearer rules in an effort to prevent misuse from happening.

Stephenshaw is currently director of the California Department of Finance. Prior to that appointment, Stephenshaw served in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office as a senior counselor on infrastructure and fiscal affairs.

Stephenshaw was the staff director for the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee from 2017 to 2022. He held multiple positions in the California Legislature from 2008 to 2017, including serving as a policy consultant in the Office of the Senate President pro Tempore, a special advisor to the speaker of the assembly and as a budget consultant for both the Assembly Budget Committee and the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.

He is a graduate of Menlo College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento.

The change comes just after the authority inked a contract with Siemens for the initial three trainsets for the high-speed rail project, having the option to expand the agreement if needed. The board, in a separate action, also approved the Los Angeles to Anaheim, Calif., environmental document, marking completion of the final project section environmental clearance for the full 494-mile Phase 1 system between San Francisco and Los Angeles/Anaheim.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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Illustration: Mass Transit; rendering: California High-Speed Rail Authority; Headshot: HNTB
Ian Choudri was named CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority.