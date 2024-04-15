CHSRA issues RFP to Alstom and Siemens Mobility for high-speed train sets

The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (CHSRA) Board of Directors has approved the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to build the first 220 mph electrified high-speed trains in the U.S.

“Today’s board action continues our urgent march to put federal dollars to work, creating new industries and economic opportunity around high-speed rail," said Tom Richards, CHSRA Board chair. "By the end of this year, we will know who will build California’s first high-speed trains, setting the course for better, more accessible rail travel in California.”

The CHSRA will now solicit proposals from Alstom Transportation, Inc. and Siemens Mobility, Inc., the two prequalified firms that were shortlisted in January. The shortlist of these firms emerged from the Request for Qualifications approved by the board in August of 2023.

With proposals due in the fall, the CHSRA will work to award a contract by the end of the year.

The procurement is possible in part due to the recent federal grant awarded to the CHSRA in December which, included funding for new electric trains. In accordance with federal funding, trainset procurement will be Buy America compliant. Trainset design will be informed by formal feedback from hundreds of stakeholders.

The agency has begun work to extend the 119 miles currently under construction to 171 miles of future electrified high-speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield, Calif. There are currently more than 25 active construction sites in the valley, with CHSRA having also fully environmentally cleared 422 miles of the high-speed rail program from the Bay Area to Los Angeles County.