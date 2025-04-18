California High-Speed Rail Authority, city of Millbrae reach settlement agreement

A settlement agreement was reached between the city of Millbrae, Calif., and the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) in the city’s lawsuit regarding high-speed rail in Millbrae.

The settlement includes a framework for how the city and CHSRA will work together moving forward. Among the items agreed upon are:

The city and the authority will collaborate on ultimate station access issues to ensure travel to and from Millbrae’s future high-speed rail station will be smooth and seamless for pedestrians, vehicles and all other modes of transit.

The city will lead the land use and planning efforts on the west side of the station to guide future transit-oriented development (TOD), consistent with revisions to the Millbrae Station Area Specific Plan that will also allow for future high-speed rail.

The CHSRA will lead the design of its proposed high-speed rail station addition to the existing intermodal Millbrae station.

Both public partners will involve one another in their respective planning to ensure integrated TOD with a future high-speed rail station.

“This is a momentous milestone for Millbrae. This historic settlement represents our commitment to realizing our true potential—where high quality public transit integrates with housing and economic development to energize the future of a thriving city,” said Millbrae Mayor Anders Fung. “Millbrae is committed to working with anyone and everyone who respects us and comes to us an equal partner. This partnership will ensure the success of both Millbrae and California high-speed rail as we work toward realizing the most important intermodal station in the western United States.”

CHSRA CEO Ian Choudri added, “This agreement reflects our continued commitment to collaboration with local partners like the city of Millbrae. It helps accelerate our path to bringing high-speed rail into the Bay Area—unlocking opportunity, mobility and economic growth through fast, clean and affordable transportation.”

The authority has begun work to extend the 119 miles under construction to 171 miles of electrified high-speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield, Calif. Since the start of construction, CHSRA says it has created nearly 15,000 construction jobs, with more than 70 percent going to residents from disadvantaged communities.