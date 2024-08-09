Ian Choudri appointed CHSRA CEO

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) Board of Directors has appointed Ian Choudri as the agency's next CEO. Choudri currently works as senior vice president for HNTB Corporation and brings more than 30 years’ experience in the transportation sector, including working on high-speed rail projects in France and Spain.

In his previous position at HNTB, Choudri worked with federal and state level partners on a variety of transportation and infrastructure issues. In California, he worked to develop future connections between the Ontario Airport with the future Brightline West terminus in Rancho Cucamonga.

Coming into CHSRA, Choudri will focus his efforts to launching the agency's first 220-mph electrified rail system project as it moves closer to operations.

“I’m humbled by today’s board of directors decision," Choudri said. "This is a once in a lifetime project that has the attention of the nation. I look forward to joining the ranks of the dedicated employees at the authority, rolling up my sleeves and working collectively to make our mark on high-speed rail in California. Let’s keep building and get this done.”

The project marks significant progress with major funding from the Biden-Harris Administration, all environmental reviews from Los Angeles to the Bay Area complete, trainset selection underway, station and track construction on deck. The agency's progress also includes:

Full environmental clearance of 463 of 494 miles of the high-speed rail program from downtown San Francisco to downtown Los Angeles, Calif.

A total of $3.3 billion in federal grants received to advance the early operating segment in the Central Valley, including station work in the cities of Fresno, Merced, Bakersfield and the Kings/Tulare region

Billions earmarked for major high-speed rail procurements, including trains, design for track and overhead electrical systems and design progress into Merced and Bakersfield.

13,700-plus construction jobs created, with the majority of those jobs going to residents within disadvantaged communities

844 certified small businesses working on the high-speed rail project

“Ian Choudri is the right executive at the right time to lead America’s most ambitious high-speed rail project as it advances toward initial operations,” said U.S. High-Speed Rail Coalition Co-Chair and former United States Department of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood. “He brings deep experience in project management and technical expertise on a wide range of complex infrastructure programs.”

In January, current CHSRA CEO Brian Kelly announced his planned retirement after six years with the agency and more than 30 years leading transportation policy issues in California. In his announcement, he expressed that the time was right for a transition to new leadership after continued progress and forward momentum on the project.