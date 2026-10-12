DART issues request for qualifications and concepts for TOD project at Westmoreland Station

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is seeking a development partner to help transform 18.3 acres of agency-owned property at Westmoreland Station into a transit-oriented development (TOD) project in Southern Dallas.

The agency has issued a request for qualifications and concepts (RFQ/C) for the project, beginning a two-phase process to identify a qualified development team and a concept that supports economic development, strengthens connections to transit and complements the surrounding community.

“Westmoreland Station represents an opportunity to connect transit, development and community investment in Southern Dallas,” said DART Vice President of Real Estate and Economic Development Caitlin Holland. “We are looking for a partner with a strong vision for creating a walkable destination that activates this property while expanding the economic impact of DART’s transit network.”

According to the agency, Westmoreland Station is the southern terminus of DART’s Red Line and provides connections to six bus routes and GoLink on-demand service. The agency says the Westmoreland project advances its broader strategy to leverage agency-owned property near transit to create destinations where people can live, work and connect without relying solely on a car.

In the RFQ/C, DART estimates that approximately 125 parking spaces will need to be maintained for its transit riders once the project is complete. There are currently 672 surface parking spaces at Westmoreland Station.

The agency’s TOD portfolio includes Palladium Buckner Station, a 300-unit multifamily community with green space and direct access to bus and rail service; the redevelopment of SMU/Mockingbird Station into a multiphase mixed-use destination; and Trinity Mills Station in Carrollton, where the first phase of the 25-acre development opened in 2025.

DART is also advancing Addison Junction near the new Silver Line station in Addison. The mixed-use project is expected to include housing, retail, restaurants, office space and a hotel, with groundbreaking planned for 2027.