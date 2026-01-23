DART breaks ground on 500-space surface parking garage TOD project in North Texas

In partnership with Trammell Crow Company, the project is the first phase of redevelopment of 16 acres of DART-owned land adjacent to the light-rail station.
Jan. 23, 2026
Dallas Area Rapid Transit
A rendering of the SMU/Mockingbird Station.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and Trammell Crow Company have broke ground on a new 500-space subsurface parking garage for DART riders and a 394-unit apartment community that will be integrated into the existing shopping center and DART’s SMU/Mockingbird Station

According to DART, the apartments and underground garage are the first phase of redevelopment of 16 acres of DART-owned land adjacent to the light-rail station at the intersection of Twin Sixties Drive and Worcola Street. Built on the site of a former DART parking lot, the seven-story apartment building will feature a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom units, as well as amenities.  

“We are thrilled to break ground on this transformational project at SMU/Mockingbird,” said DART CEO and President Nadine Lee. “Developments like these promote the economic and social activity that underpins vibrant and prosperous communities, all centered on a critical regional mobility hub.”  

DART says the buildout of the entire site will be completed in phases. Construction of the SMU/Mockingbird Station transit-oriented development (TOD) is supported by the city of Dallas TOD Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District and funds programmed by the Regional Transportation Council.  

The agency notes TOD has had a major impact on North Texas, as a study from University of North Texas published in 2025 showed that TOD has had an $18.1 billion direct economic impact on the region, including $1 billion in the last two years. 

Additionally, the study showed residential properties had an average rental price of $1.85 per square foot when they were located a quarter mile or less from a DART rail station. Those same one-bedroom/one-bathroom units increased to $2.04 per square foot, over 10% more per month, when located more than a quarter mile from a DART rail station. Similarly, commercial properties with similar dimensions and amenities within a quarter mile or less from a DART rail station saw an increase of over 12% or $0.21 per square foot per month. 

