University of North Texas Economic Research Group study revealed benefits of TODs near DART rail stations.

A recent study conducted by the University of North Texas Economic Research Group (ERG) revealed Transit-oriented developments in the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) service area generated nearly $1 billion in direct spending and spurred 11,000 jobs between 2019 and 2021.

The study, led by Michael Carroll, Ph.D., evaluated real estate development within a quarter-mile radius of DART stations, confirming long-held beliefs among economists and real estate developers about DART’s impact on the region’s economic vitality.

“Transit services provided by DART are critical to regional mobility. DART’s network is designed to connect riders across city boundaries and provide crucial access to jobs, education, health care, entertainment and more,” said Nadine S. Lee, DART President and CEO during her second annual State of the Agency address on Sept. 6. “DART opens up social and economic development opportunities at all of our stations.”

During the State of the Agency address, Lee, in her fourth year as DART president and CEO, also noted the agency’s long history of fiscal responsibility.

“We project every dollar we will spend over the next two decades and our board members approve that plan every year,” Lee said. “We plan and budget well within our means – and we have a long history of doing so.”

She pointed to the ERG study in highlighting the tremendous value DART brings to all 13 service area cities.

“This study further confirms long-held beliefs among economists and real estate developers about DART’s impact on our regional economy,” Lee said.

The ERG study focused on 31 real estate development projects built near DART stations between 2019 and 2021. The projects encompassed a mix of commercial, residential and public developments. Details of the study include:

Direct spending: DART’s transit-oriented projects generated more than $980 million in direct spending.

DART’s transit-oriented projects generated more than $980 million in direct spending. Total economic impact: The cumulative economic impact within the 700-mile DART Service area, tracked by the University of North Texas since 1999, reached $17.1 billion, significantly boosting the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region's economy.

The cumulative economic impact within the 700-mile DART Service area, tracked by the University of North Texas since 1999, reached $17.1 billion, significantly boosting the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region's economy. Job creation: The developments created 10,747 jobs in the DFW area.

The developments created 10,747 jobs in the DFW area. Tax revenue: The DART station area economic impact between 2019 and 2021 contributed $144.7 million in federal tax revenue and $49.6 million in state and local tax revenue.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DFW region demonstrated remarkable economic activity from 2019 to 2021. Carroll emphasized the growth is part of the region's broader, long-term trend of robust economic expansion. He noted the trend of developing properties near light- rail stations is not unique to DFW, as similar patterns are observed throughout the U.S.

The study utilized IMPLAN software to create detailed economic models based on development spending data. DART notes IMPLAN is a tool that calculates direct, indirect and induced impacts of spending and employment. The results underscored the continuous economic growth and development around DART stations.

“Proximity to DART adds value to development,” Lee said. “The impact of DART light-rail investments on local development shows residential and office space rent for substantially higher than surrounding projects. In total, development projects near DART stations since 1999 have resulted in an aggregated increased property value of $17.1 billion, with additional contributions to the economy through direct and indirect means such as wage, tax and other economic factors.”

Carroll highlighted the growing importance of connectivity and multi-modal access in Texas's rapidly urbanizing landscape, particularly in the DFW area.

“Over the decades, the development near DART light-rail stations, including significant commercial, office and residential establishments, has not only provided transit accessibility, but also simultaneously boosted the economic wellbeing of the DFW region,” Carroll said. As the DFW region continues to urbanize, leveraging transit as a strategic mobility asset will not only enhance regional connectivity and accessibility, but is essential to sustaining our economic momentum through coordinated planning and development with our cities and alongside key stakeholders.