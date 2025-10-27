DART begins passenger service on Silver Line

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) Silver Line began passenger service on Oct. 25. The Silver Line spans over 25 miles and connects Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell and Grapevine, Texas, as well as DFW International Airport. The passenger rail features Stadler trains, fully accessible stations and direct transfers to light rail, bus routes and DFW terminals. DART notes the trains feature comfortable seating, bicycle racks, overhead luggage racks, USB phone chargers and ADA-compliant boarding.

“The Silver Line is a centerpiece of our Point B vision to make DART your first-in-mind mobility partner,” said DART President and CEO Nadine Lee. “By connecting key employment centers, neighborhoods and the world’s third-busiest airport, this project will be a catalyst for economic growth, provide access to opportunity and a seamless mobility experience that helps our region thrive.”

DART notes the Silver Line links to North Texas’ expanding trail network, allowing riders to combine transit with walking, biking and recreation. The line originates from the Cotton Belt Corridor plan.

“Our focus is on reliability and convenience,” said DART Board Chairman Gary Slagel. “With predictable schedules, modern trains and seamless connections, the Silver Line is built to meet the needs of both daily riders and occasional travelers. It’s another way DART is making North Texas more connected than ever.”

The agency is offering free Silver Line rides through Nov 8. On the first day of service, the agency hosted public station celebrations at each of the 10 Silver Line stations to celebrate the opening.