DART, Integral Group open first phase of Trinity Mills Station TOD

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and Integral Group opened the new EVIVA Trinity Mills Station apartments and Esplanade Park transit-oriented development (TOD) on Dec. 10.

EVIVA is the first phase of redevelopment of a 25-acre site that once hosted a big box home improvement store and the former DART Carrollton Transit Center. DART and the city of Carrollton worked with Integral Group to repurpose the property into a TOD project. The site features retail, office and hotel space, as well as a three-acre park.

“Developments like EVIVA demonstrate exactly how we achieve the DART mission of our being North Texas’ first-in-mind mobility partner. This project goes beyond housing or commercial space, representing access and opportunity.” said DART President and CEO Nadine Lee. “Studies of transit-oriented development in our region and elsewhere show that households located near transit often reduce their vehicle miles traveled by about 15%, or roughly 3,500 miles per person per year. Fewer cars on the road, less congestion, cleaner air and a better quality of life. Sounds like utopia.”

EVIVA brings future economic impact

The new development features 436 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, a parking garage and 10,000 square feet of retail space that faces the three-acre Esplanade Park. The development connects to the city of Carrollton’s Furneaux Blue Creek trail and includes a pool with cabanas, a pet spa and dog run.

Integral cleared the 25-acre parcel for Trinity Mills Station. The project is planned to include construction of a 325,000 square foot hotel with a 700-space parking garage, a six-story 125,000-square foot office tower, an additional 10,000 square feet of retail space, a second parking garage that can hold 500 vehicles and a 5,000-square foot restaurant space once complete.

The buildout of the site is intended to be completed in phases, with the second phase focusing on entertainment and retail spaces, as well as the 500-space parking garage. Construction on DART-owned portion of the property is expected to continue into 2027.