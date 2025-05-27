DART launches DARTSpace technology platform to help support TOD requests

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has launched DARTSpace, a new digital platform that streamlines third-party property use requests.

DART notes that before DARTSpace, applying to use DART or Trinity Railway Express (TRE) property for events, utilities or development required a paper-based process that could take up to 60 days. With DARTSpace, the agency expects to reduce that timeline to 10 days.

“DARTSpace is more than just digitizing a process. It is a strategic commitment to leverage technology that directly enhances our communities,” said DART Chief Information Officer Julius Smith, Ph.D. “By seamlessly integrating digital workflows and real-time tracking, we significantly accelerate project approvals, enabling important community projects to move forward with greater speed and clarity.”

Modernizing public access

DART notes DARTSpace offers a step-by-step digital experience, allowing applicants to select locations, submit required documents, pay fees online and track their application status in real time.

“Going from an antiquated paper-based system to a modern digital platform is a game changer,” said DART Vice President of Real Estate and Economic Development Caitlin Holland. “The implementation of DARTSpace will improve the customer experience by allowing them to apply and pay for use of agency-owned properties and our DART Real Estate team to support those requests with a streamlined process, accelerated project approvals and increased efficiency. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Integration and internal efficiency

DARTSpace is fully integrated with DART’s intranet, InfoStation, and the agency’s enterprise resource planning system. The agency says the internal coordination improves cross-department communication, reduces duplication and ensures consistency across legal, real estate, finance and operations.

DART notes the platform supports its sustainability goals by eliminating paper-based processes. The platform also prioritizes security, with encrypted digital transactions and protection for sensitive data. DARTSpace’s user interface was developed with accessibility in mind, offering guidance to both new and experienced applicants while minimizing errors and delays.

“DARTSpace was engineered to deliver secure, scalable infrastructure from the ground up,” said DART Senior Manager of Software Engineering Rojan Ulak. “Built as a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform, it incorporates advanced security protocols, including two-factor authentication, encrypted transactions and rigorous audit trails.”

Enabling community development

DARTSpace plays a key role in supporting transit-oriented development (TOD) across the region. By expediting approvals for projects like infrastructure upgrades, utility installations and community events, the platform helps foster vibrant, accessible and economically active spaces near transit.

“This represents the future we envision, one where technology and community intersect for meaningful outcomes,” Smith said.