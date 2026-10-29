CCW awarded two refurbishment contracts by VRT, Roberts Hawaii

Complete Coach Works (CCW) has been awarded a pair of contracts by Valley Regional Transit (VRT) and Roberts Hawaii to provide refurbished stock for their fleets.

CCW to refurbish 24 buses for VRT

The project includes 12 35-foot and 12 40-foot Gillig compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. The vehicles, ranging from model years 2011 through 2013, are equipped with Cummins Westport ISL G engines and Allison B400R transmissions.

Under the contract, CCW notes it will perform a refurbishment designed to update major mechanical, interior, exterior and accessibility systems across the fleet. The project will include significant component replacement and rebuilding, along with upgrades tailored to VRT’s operational requirements.

Major Project Highlights Include:

Cummins ReCon CNG engines and rebuilt Allison B400R transmissions.

Replacement of all eight CNG tanks on each bus, including new pressure relief devices, solenoids, rubber straps and related components.

Rebuilt front and rear brake systems, along with extensive steering, suspension, axle and air system work.

New Ergo Transitdriver seats, reupholstered passenger seating, new vinyl flooring and upgraded LED interior and exterior lighting.

Rebuilt wheelchair ramp systems and new ADA restraint components.

HVAC system refurbishment and new radiator and charge air cooler assemblies.

New SportWorks Apex 3 bike racks, Arow driver barriers and Seon 10-camera systems.

Complete exterior preparation and repaint in VRT’s four-color paint scheme.

“This project touches nearly every major system on these buses,” said CCW Regional Sales Manager James Carson. “By addressing everything from the powertrain and CNG fuel system to the interior, accessibility features and technology, we’re able to provide Valley Regional Transit with buses that are prepared to continue serving their community.”

CCW says the project reflects its ability to provide fleet solutions that help transit agencies maximize their existing assets. Through extensive refurbishment, VRT can continue investing in its fleet while extending the useful life of vehicles already familiar to its operations.

“This refurbishment opportunity allows us to maximize the value of our existing fleet while being responsible stewards of public funds,” said VRT COO Leslie Pedrosa. “Refurbishing these buses costs less than half the price of purchasing new vehicles, saving about $750,000 per bus. By extending the life of these buses, we’re making a smart investment in our fleet and ensuring we can continue to deliver safe, reliable service without compromising our promise to the public—that every dollar we invest delivers long term value.”

CCW to refurbish 40-foot Low Floor Gillig diesel bus for Roberts Hawaii

The new award follows CCW’s recent completion and delivery of two Gillig Low Floor buses for Roberts Hawaii, continuing a relationship that has been built over decades of working together to support transportation needs throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Over the years, CCW has partnered with Roberts Hawaii on multiple fleet initiatives, providing dependable vehicles and tailored solutions to support the company’s operational needs.

The additional bus will undergo CCW’s pre-sale preparation process at its Riverside, Calif., facility, with work tailored to Roberts Hawaii’s requirements.

Major project highlights Include:

Full exterior repaint and interior preparation.

Replacement of key service components, including fluids, filters, belts and batteries.

HVAC, defroster, electrical and accessibility systems inspected and prepared for operation.

Inspection and servicing of engine, transmission, braking, steering, suspension and air systems.

Installation of a new fuel gauge and preparation of the destination sign system.

Comprehensive department of transportation inspection and extensive road testing prior to delivery

CCW notes that the scope includes extensive mechanical and operational inspections, along with testing designed to prepare the bus for service.

“We’re grateful that Roberts Hawaii has once again chosen to work with our team,” Carson said. “Our relationship goes back many years, and each new project is an opportunity to continue building on that trust. We look forward to preparing another dependable bus that meets their needs and is ready to serve in Hawaii.”

CCW says that the latest project reflects the continued partnership between it and Roberts Hawaii and builds on the successful preparation of the company’s two recently delivered buses. The addition of another Gillig bus provides Roberts Hawaii with a cost-efficient way to continue supporting its fleet and transportation operations.