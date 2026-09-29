CCW completes refurbishments, takes on new contract for three agencies

Complete Coach Works (CCW) has completed refurbishment projects for Long Beach Transit (LBT) and Minot City Transit and has been awarded a project contract by Jefferson Transit Authority (JTA) through the Washington State Cooperative Contract.
CCW completes midlife refurbishment of 13 LBT buses
CCW has refreshed 13 2015 New Flyer Xcelsior 60-foot articulated compressed natural gas (CNG) buses for LBT. The project was completed at CCW’s Riverside, Calif., facility as part of LBT’s state of good repair program, which aims to maintain fleet safety, reliability and long-term performance for the system. With the final bus completed, the refurbished vehicles are returning to LBT’s fleet to support service throughout the city of Long Beach, Calif., and surrounding communities.
As part of the completed scope of work, each articulated bus received a combination of mechanical, cosmetic and system upgrades, including:
- Installation of Cummins L9N CNG “Near Zero” engines, replacing older ISL-G engines.
- Articulation joints were rebuilt to ensure smooth, reliable operation.
- Reupholstered passenger seating and a refurbished driver’s seat.
- Updated exterior lighting and mirrors and added new aluminum wheels.
- Interior and exterior repainting, including new decals.
- Recertification of Amerex fire suppression systems.
“This was a collaborative effort from start to finish,” said CCW Regional Sales Manager James Carson. “We’re proud to partner with Long Beach Transit on the completion of this project, marking another milestone in our work supporting its fleet programs.”
CCW completes refurbishment for Minot City Transit
Giving new life to a 30-foot Gillig low-floor diesel bus, CCW has completed a refurbishment project for Minot City Transit of North Dakota.
The completed bus marks the successful conclusion of a project designed to provide Minot City Transit with a reliable, cost-effective fleet solution while extending the useful life of a proven transit vehicle.
Major scope highlights include:
- Replacement of the existing engine with a Cummins ReCon diesel engine.
- Replacement of the existing transmission with a rebuilt Allison transmission.
- Refurbishment of the radiator, charge air cooler, surge tank, air intake and exhaust components.
- Installation of new Altro commercial-grade flooring, reupholstery of passenger seating, a new ergonomic driver’s seat, refurbished stanchions and refreshed interior panels.
- New interior and exterior LED lighting, replacement of batteries, upgrades to electrical panels and wiring and installation of a new Luminator destination sign.
- Complete front and rear suspension rebuild, power steering system overhaul and full brake rebuild.
- Rebuilt wheelchair ramp, new ADA restraints and updated accessibility signage.
- Full HVAC service, including rebuilt components, new hoses and installation of a Spheros auxiliary pre-heater.
“It’s rewarding to see this project come together and know this bus is ready to get back on the road serving the Minot community,” said CCW Regional Sales Representative Jay Raber. “Our team put a lot of work into delivering a vehicle Minot City Transit can rely on for years to come.”
The newly refurbished bus is now ready to serve riders throughout the Minot community. Its completion marks another step in what Minot City Transit says are its efforts to strengthen its fleet and continue providing safe, reliable transportation.
CCW awarded refurbishment contract by JTA
CCW has been awarded a contract to supply and refurbish one 2013 30-foot Gillig low-floor diesel transit bus for JTA in Port Townsend, Wash. The purchase was made through the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services cooperative purchasing contract.
The state-approved contract provides agencies with a faster path to modernizing their fleets by reducing administrative timelines and allowing projects to begin sooner than traditional procurement methods.
Major scope highlights include:
- Installation of a rebuilt Cummins diesel engine and rebuilt Allison transmission.
- New Altro commercial-grade flooring throughout the passenger and driver’s areas.
- New Ergo Metro AM80 driver’s seat and reupholstered passenger seating.
- A complete exterior repaint.
- Full LED interior and exterior lighting upgrades.
- Rebuilt wheelchair ramp system with new ADA restraint equipment.
- A new AngelTrax camera system.
- A new Sportworks APEX 3 bike rack.
“The Washington State cooperative contract continues to provide agencies with an efficient way to invest in dependable fleet solutions,” Carson said. “We’re proud to support Jefferson Transit Authority with a refurbished bus that delivers reliable performance, extends service life and provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing new.”
The project reflects what JTA says is its commitment to maintaining a safe, reliable fleet while making strategic investments that maximize the value of public transportation resources. Upon completion, the refurbished bus will be placed into service supporting transit operations throughout Jefferson County.