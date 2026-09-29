CCW completes refurbishments, takes on new contract for three agencies

CCW completes refurbishment for Minot City Transit

Giving new life to a 30-foot Gillig low-floor diesel bus, CCW has completed a refurbishment project for Minot City Transit of North Dakota.

The completed bus marks the successful conclusion of a project designed to provide Minot City Transit with a reliable, cost-effective fleet solution while extending the useful life of a proven transit vehicle.

Major scope highlights include:

Replacement of the existing engine with a Cummins ReCon diesel engine.

Replacement of the existing transmission with a rebuilt Allison transmission.

Refurbishment of the radiator, charge air cooler, surge tank, air intake and exhaust components.

Installation of new Altro commercial-grade flooring, reupholstery of passenger seating, a new ergonomic driver’s seat, refurbished stanchions and refreshed interior panels.

New interior and exterior LED lighting, replacement of batteries, upgrades to electrical panels and wiring and installation of a new Luminator destination sign.

Complete front and rear suspension rebuild, power steering system overhaul and full brake rebuild.

Rebuilt wheelchair ramp, new ADA restraints and updated accessibility signage.

Full HVAC service, including rebuilt components, new hoses and installation of a Spheros auxiliary pre-heater.

“It’s rewarding to see this project come together and know this bus is ready to get back on the road serving the Minot community,” said CCW Regional Sales Representative Jay Raber. “Our team put a lot of work into delivering a vehicle Minot City Transit can rely on for years to come.”

The newly refurbished bus is now ready to serve riders throughout the Minot community. Its completion marks another step in what Minot City Transit says are its efforts to strengthen its fleet and continue providing safe, reliable transportation.

CCW awarded refurbishment contract by JTA

CCW has been awarded a contract to supply and refurbish one 2013 30-foot Gillig low-floor diesel transit bus for JTA in Port Townsend, Wash. The purchase was made through the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services cooperative purchasing contract.

The state-approved contract provides agencies with a faster path to modernizing their fleets by reducing administrative timelines and allowing projects to begin sooner than traditional procurement methods.

Major scope highlights include:

Installation of a rebuilt Cummins diesel engine and rebuilt Allison transmission.

New Altro commercial-grade flooring throughout the passenger and driver’s areas.

New Ergo Metro AM80 driver’s seat and reupholstered passenger seating.

A complete exterior repaint.

Full LED interior and exterior lighting upgrades.

Rebuilt wheelchair ramp system with new ADA restraint equipment.

A new AngelTrax camera system.

A new Sportworks APEX 3 bike rack.

“The Washington State cooperative contract continues to provide agencies with an efficient way to invest in dependable fleet solutions,” Carson said. “We’re proud to support Jefferson Transit Authority with a refurbished bus that delivers reliable performance, extends service life and provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing new.”

The project reflects what JTA says is its commitment to maintaining a safe, reliable fleet while making strategic investments that maximize the value of public transportation resources. Upon completion, the refurbished bus will be placed into service supporting transit operations throughout Jefferson County.